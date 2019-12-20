46 minutes ago

The Committee of Local Union Executives on Friday, joined the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU) of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to force their representative into a University Council meeting.

This follows government refusal to swear in their representatives onto the University Council.

The Ministry of Education took the decision on the back of a court injunction placed on the union’s elections.

According to spokesperson for the group, Agana Ceasar, a new council in November this year, was sworn in office at the Ministry of Education where all but Charles Arthur, a nominated member of TEWU was ignored.

Some members of the Committee of Local Union Executives of TEWU, KNUST

“The union sees the Minister’s action as undermining to TEWU and infringes upon the act establishing the KNUST Council. KNUST members of TEWU by their letter dated 5th September 2019, nominated Mr Charles Arthur as their representative on the Council. We hereby resolve today, that Charles Arthur remains our representative on Council and must, therefore, be sworn in today.”

Mr Ceasar further disclosed that the: “The Committee of Local Union Executives of TEWU and the 10 public universities of Ghana fully and strongly supports the nomination of KNUST representative. Therefore, any interference from any officer or entity will create unnecessary tension in the public universities.

