18 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has taken to social media to react to his exclusion from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sudan.

The captain of the Porcupine Warriors was dropped from the Black Stars squad for Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper's exclusion comes as a result of lack of adequate playing time at his club Asante Kotoko.

He has lost his number one position to Kwame Baah after just two games into the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Moments after CK Akonnor has named his maiden squad for the Black Stars, Annan took to twitter to react to the call ups.

"Thank You 🙏🏻👏👏🔴", Annan sarcastically tweeted after squad announcement.Annan was a member of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.