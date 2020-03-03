Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has taken to social media to react to his exclusion from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sudan.
The captain of the Porcupine Warriors was dropped from the Black Stars squad for Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah.
The 25-year-old shot-stopper's exclusion comes as a result of lack of adequate playing time at his club Asante Kotoko.
He has lost his number one position to Kwame Baah after just two games into the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League campaign.
Moments after CK Akonnor has named his maiden squad for the Black Stars, Annan took to twitter to react to the call ups.
"Thank You 🙏🏻👏👏🔴", Annan sarcastically tweeted after squad announcement.Annan was a member of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
