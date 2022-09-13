1 hour ago

Black Stars new boy Tariq Lamhptey has paid glowing tribute to his former coach Graham Potter who has joined his former team Chelsea.

The Englishman was appointed as the new Chelsea coach last week after the shocking sacking of German coach Thomas Tuchel after defeat to Dynamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League.

He has signed a five-year deal at one of global football hot seats but Lamptey who joined Brighton from Chelsea when Potter was in charge.

In an Instagram post, the Cobham-trained right-back has praised his former boss and wished him well at his new job with Chelsea.

"Thank you for everything Gaffer it’s been a pleasure to work with you and also a big thank you to Billy, Bruno, Ben and Björn good luck with your next chapter,” Lamptey wrote on Instagram.

Lamptey switched nationality to play for Ghana the country of his parents in July having played for the England U-21 side.

He has been handed call up to Ghana's friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.