President of IMANI Ghana has expressed reservations about the utterances of President Akufo-Addo following their rating of his government’s performance.

“You, Nana Akufo Addo, we were the ones keeping the NDC government on its toes when you had all your internal fights for nearly 2 years when you were in opposition. We met you to brief you about the state of affairs at your invitation. Today, we are only saying and doing what we did under the NDC and you say we are worse than what you used to admire and quote copiously from?

“So all CSOs and think tanks are worrying you and by extension emboldening your ministers and party people to deal with us ruthlessly? I never thought you could actually INSULT US. Mr. President, I can only say thank you. But we have seen all of these before. We will be here serving Ghana. Do your part and we shall do ours. After all we pay you and your ministers to work for us. It is not the other way around. We shall be here to celebrate your defeat. Merry Christmas to you all the same,” the IMANI boss wrote on Facebook.

Both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia have rejected IMANI’s rating of the implementation of their manifesto promises so far since winning power.

The Vice President in his speech at the NPP national delegates conference Sunday reiterated claims by the President that they have implemented 72 percent of their promises.

“After just 3 years in office, we can say without any shadow of a doubt that we have fulfiled at least 72 % of the promises we made to Ghanaians. We have either delivered completely or we are delivering at least 72% and we will put the data out so everyone can see”.

