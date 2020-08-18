59 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has expressed gratitude to Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas for trusting in him.

The exciting attacking midfielder signed a one year loan deal with the Istanbul based outfit from fellow Turkish side Kayserispor with an option for a permanent transfer at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Moments after signing the deal with the Vodafone Park outfit, the 25-year old took to his twitter handle to thank the Black and Whites for the faith they had in him.

Mensah, scored 5 goals in 25 appearances for Kayserispor, providing 8 assists as the team finished 17th in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Ghanaian international’s move to Besiktas, brings to an end, several months of transfer speculations surrounding his future.

Mensah has consistently been linked to a move away from Kayserispor since January with the names of several clubs mentioned as potential destinations for the talented midfielder.