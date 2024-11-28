51 minutes ago

Ghanaian singer Safo Newman has addressed the criticism he received from fellow musician Shatta Wale regarding his appearance and fashion sense.

It could be recalled that in May 2024, Dancehall 'King' Shatta Wale expressed disappointment in the Akokoa hitmaker and his team for not investing enough in his image.

Shatta Wale had described Safo Newman as 'poverty-stricken' and advised him to improve his appearance before promoting his music projects.

In response, Safo Newman expressed gratitude for Shatta Wale's remarks during an interview with Kasapa FM, assuring that he and his team were gradually working on enhancing his brand image.

In a recent interview with media personality Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz morning show, Safo Newman reiterated that he viewed Shatta Wale's comments as suggestions rather than criticisms.

He recounted his response to Shatta Wale, emphasising his commitment to making his followers proud.

"I don't think that was a criticism. He was just giving some suggestions on my appearance and all that, and I responded that everything was gradual. I actually intend to make all those who follow me proud," he stated.

He assured that progress was being made in improving his brand image and appearance but acknowledged that significant changes would take time.