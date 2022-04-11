3 hours ago

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has bemoaned officiating as the cause of their loss to Asante Kotoko in their match day 24 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The two rivals clashed in a fierce game that had very little ramifications on the league title as Hearts of Oak were 4th heading into the clash with Kotoko first with a 13 point gap before the game.

The porcupine warriors were the better team on the balance of play and perhaps should have won more than just the solitary goal.

But the game was not without the usual controversy as for most Hearts fans they still insist the penalty awarded Kotoko for the foul on Fabio Gama by Abdul Aziz Nurudeen was non existent.

“The referee today was very useless. If this is the level of officiating we are going to witness from our referees, we will call for foreign referees to games like this. There was no penalty there to take,” Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe told Angel FM.

Hearts of Oak will now turn their attention to the MTN FA Cup as they play Skyy FC in the quarter final on Sunday.