38 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Sekondi Hasaacas, Paapa Kwesi Esson Arbuah says the the number 12 expose which was done by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has done Ghana football no good.

According to the club administrator, nothing has changed in Ghana football after the investigative piece that exposed the rot within Ghana football.

The IT specialist says corruption is still rife in Ghana football post the expose as match officials still take bribes.

“Anas’ number 12 has done Ghana Football no good; it was useless.

“Try any referee today and you will get most of them,” Samuel Arbuah, CEO of the Division One side Hasaacas stated on Oyerepa FM .

In 2018, investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas made a documentary exposing the much perceived rot in Ghana football which no one had been able to provide proof.

Most referees and match officials were indicted with most of them caught on tape receiving bribes to influence the outcome of matches.

In that said documentary, the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwasi Nyantakyi was indicted for certain breaches of the FIFA statutes leading to a dissolution of the then FA and replacing them with a Normalization Committee by FIFA before an election which brought Kurt Okraku to power in October last year.