4 hours ago

The Apostolic Fathers of Ghana, comprising mostly the pioneering leaders of the Charismatic movement in Ghana, says they have noted with deep concern the alarming escalation of illegal gold mining, commonly known as Galamsey, which has ravaged our nation.

This illegal activity not only threatens the environment but also undermines the livelihoods and health of countless Ghanaians, especially those in rural areas who rely on the land and water for survival, they said.

The religious leaders observe that extensive research has revealed that Galamsey has resulted in the pollution of rivers and streams, deforestation, and the destruction of farmlands. This has not only made drinking water unsafe but has also rendered fertile lands unusable for farming. The consequences are far-reaching and, if left unchecked, will lead to environmental disaster, food insecurity, and health crises across our beloved nation.

“We, The Apostolic Fathers of Ghana, are calling on all politicians, traditional leaders, and foreign nationals involved in this illegal mining practice to immediately stop these harmful activities. We urge you to embrace the long-term interests of the nation and future generations, rather than pursuing short-term personal gains.

“At the same time, we strongly condemn those in positions of influence who have turned a blind eye to this grave issue, driven by selfish interests and personal gain. We urge such individuals to reflect on their actions and consider the long-term consequences their inaction will have on the environment and the people they are meant to serve. Ghana cannot afford to let greed eclipse the well-being of its citizens.

“Our love for Ghana compels us to act. The beauty and prosperity of our nation are rooted in the land that God has blessed us with, and it is our collective responsibility to protect it. We must show love for our country and our fellow citizens by safeguarding the land that sustains us. If we truly love Ghana, we will not destroy it for selfish gain. Illegal mining is destroying what God has entrusted to us, and this violation must stop if we are to preserve the blessings of this nation for future generations,” they said in a statement.

The statement added “We are calling for a temporary ban on all forms of small scale mining activities in the country while we look for a permanent solution to this menace. Moreover, we invite the moral leaders of our nation – clergy and all who hold positions of spiritual or moral authority to rise and decry this environmental catastrophe. Let your voices be heard, echoing the urgency to preserve God’s creation and stand against the forces.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has outlined measures introduced by the government to fight Galamsey.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 11, the Ministry stressed that responsible mining remains a priority, aimed at protecting the environment and ensuring the well-being of communities impacted by mining activities.

“The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, together with officials of the Ministry, held extensive engagements with Regional Ministers to review our ongoing efforts at dealing with the canker of illegal small scale mining.

The meeting adopted additional measures at tackling the age-old rational problem of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), through a comprehensive approach. Government will continue with the dual strategy of reformative measures and strict enforcement. The Regional Ministers, alongside their respective Regional Security Councils (REGSEC), have been mandated to intensify enforcement actions within their various jurisdictions to contain incidents of illegal small scale mining,” the Lands Ministry assured.

“Additionally, the Minerals Commission will enhance our reformative efforts, particularly, through ramping up the establishment of responsible and legal community mining schemes which have regard to the preservation of our nation’s environment and landscape,” it further stated.

The Lands Ministry noted that, “Government remains steadfast and committed to continue to restore order and ensure that mining activities are conducted sustainably and legally in the national interest. We entreat all and sundry, to support these efforts to enable us to protect our environment, preserve our water bodies, and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.”

“While Government warmly welcomes the heightened interest in this all-important national issue, we urge the discourse to be devoid of partisanship so as to enable us to galvanise the needed national and collective support to root out this canker,” the statement said.