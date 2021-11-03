18 minutes ago

The head coach of Bechem United Kasim Mingle Ocansey says that facing Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium with their fans is a tough game.

Asante Kotoko will host Bechem United on match day two at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The facility was closed down for refurbishment in February 2019 with the club forced to play their matches at the Accra Sports Stadium and the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium during that period

Bechem United had a blistering start the season as they defeated Medeama by 4-0 while Kotoko staged a come back win to beat Dreams FC 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game, Kasim Mingle Ocansey says that the porcupine warriors are favourite but the better team with luck will triumph on Sunday.

"Kotoko is a big club with large followers, so Kotoko playing at their home grounds which has been long since they played there, is not going to be an easy game but the better side with luck will win."

"At times, one can brag with what he feels but without luck, you might lose, that's why I'm saying one with better luck will win."

Kotoko will have to tame their former player Augustine Okrah who scored on his second Bechem United debut against Medeama and provided two assists in a man of the match performance while new boy Emmanuel Avornyo also scored a brace.