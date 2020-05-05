3 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko forward Charles Taylor hanged his boots five years ago after an illustrious career.

The stylish forward during his prime was soon ordained as a priest at the Glorious Wave International Church at Sakumono.

Taylor says he is not content with just being a priest as even the good books says that an idle hands should not be fed.

According to the former Esperance player, he wants to go into full time coaching so as to get his daily bread.

“The Bible says an idle hand should not be fed, and since God always blesses our handiworks, it is not wise to be in the church and devote all your time in prayers and expect money to fall from heaven to provide for your needs.

“It is for this reason that I have started coaching a second division side to earn a living. That also explains why I want to attend a coaching course to gain more experience in the job for the benefit of the youth.” he told Graphic Sports in an interview.

He began his career with Great Olympics in 1999 and after a tussle between Kotoko and Hearts he joined the later where he won the CAF Champions League,three league titles and the Caf Super Cup before tainting his Hearts of Oak legacy with a controversial move to Kotoko.