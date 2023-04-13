4 hours ago

Head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton says that the biggest challenge he faces as a Ghana coach is the high level of expectations from Ghanaians.

He says that the level of recent successes and qualifications for major tournaments like the World Cup and AFCON has given many supporters of the national team high expectations which he must manage.

The experienced gaffer adds that he knows that the game is results-oriented and adds that the African game has changed so much that there are no more minnows as every team is now difficult to play against.

“The biggest challenge is always expectations. I have been here for long enough and over a long enough period and I can remember the World Cups of old and the Black Stars teams in the past so this brings expectations,” Hughton told SuperSport.

“But that comes with any management or coaching job. It is about getting results and also the levels of change now…So many teams have improved. If you look at an AFCON qualifying group, there’s never an easy one, which might not have been the case in the past.

“Expectations and of course making sure that you can get the results that you need to get.”

Since his appointment, he has overseen two matches all against Angola winning one and drawing the other with Ghana sitting atop Group E with eight points after four games.

Chris Hughton replaced Otto Addo after Ghana's exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and played his first two matches against Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.