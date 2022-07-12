20 minutes ago

Sulley Muntari played for the Black Stars for more than a decade as he made his debut in 2002 and was forced into premature retirement in 2014.

He was part of the modern-day' golden generation' of the Black Stars that qualified Ghana for three consecutive World Cups.

According to Sulley Muntari, his generation of Black Stars depended on the defence and the midfield.

The veteran midfielder said he always felt confident that the likes of Richard Kingson and John Mensah would be able to deal with anything thrown at them at the back.

In midfield, Muntari formed a solid partnership with Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingson and himself.

“For me all the time when I talk about Black Stars from that period, for me it’s just the midfield and the defence.

“The defence starts from Olele. For me if I’m playing and the ball goes behind me, I don’t look because Olele is there, John Mensah is there.”

“But when there is a shot or a hit, I just turn around because I know that is the confidence I have in that guy. He was everything for us. He was like 50% of our team,”Muntari added.

Ghana played at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups and several other AFCONS reaching the finals in 2010 and 2015.