3 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu has expressed his disappointment with the team's failure to progress beyond the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Gent midfielder has however applauded Ghanaians for their immense support during the World Cup and has assured that the team will do better in the future.

Ghana exited the World Cup after a dismal 2-0 defeat to familiar foes Uruguay in their last Group H game at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Elisha Owusu did not play a single minute in all of Ghana's three matches at the World Cup but shone during Ghana's last friendly win against Switzerland before the Mundial.

The midfielder is however grateful for realizing his dream of being at the FIFA World Cup.