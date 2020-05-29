7 minutes ago

A member of the newly appointed Kumasi Asante Kotoko board, Baffour Kwame Kusi says the board was not formed to take away the administrative powers of the Executive Chairman of the club.

Instead they are there to augment the good work done by Dr Kwame Kyei for the past three years at the club.

Baffour Kwame Kusi who also doubles as the Ankobeahene of His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II says he is elated by the opportunity given him by the life patron of the club to serve Asanteman.

"Yes it's true I have been appointed as a board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Club.

I am happy for my appointment to serve on board. "he told Kumasi based ASHH FM.

"If His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu invite you to do work for him then it means he has trust in you."

He adds that the board is not there to usurp the powers of the Executive Chairman Dr Kwame Kyei but they are there to offer him a helping hand.

"The board is coming to add something to Dr Kwame Kyei's work. It's not true the board will take away much of Dr Kyei's administrative powers and the board will discuss everything with the Dr Kwame Kyei before any decision is taken."

"The management that he will form, Dr Kyei will have to consult the board before the management is formed

"The expectation of the board is that we want to make sure Kotoko will be one of the best in Africa." he concluded.

The nine member board of directors is chaired by oil magnate Dr Kwame Kyei and assisted by Jude Arthur who is making his second coming as a board member of the club with his first in 2013.

Other include perennial board member Alhaji Lamine who is making his third appearance on Asante Kotoko board.

Joseph Yaw Adu, Laryea Kwamina Mensah, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi,Baffour Kwame Kusi -Ankobeahene and Evelyn Nsiah Asare make the nine member Asante Kotoko board.