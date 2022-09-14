1 hour ago

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, George Boateng has assured Ghanaians that the team will fight for every point at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana qualified for its fourth World Cup tournament after edging fierce rivals Nigeria in March this year via the away goal rule after a two-legged clash.

According to the former Aston Villa U-23 coach, Ghanaians will see the Black Stars play at the Mundial and will be proud of their national team.

The Black Stars is in Group H of the FIFA World Cup with Portugal, Korea, and familiar foes Uruguay.

"As a nation, you will see a team in Qatar that will represent Ghana that everybody will be proud watching the national team play," Boateng told Joy Sports.

He has assured Ghanaians that the team will fight and compete while playing their hearts out.

"The boys will be ready, they will fight, they will compete and there will not be a single game that the boys will go out there and not play their heart out.

In July this year, the GFA confirmed the nationality switch of some Ghanaian players born abroad.

Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Ransford-Yeboah Konisdorffer, and Stephan Ambrosius have all committed their allegiance to Ghana but Boateng has warned that every player both old and new must fight for their place in the team.

"The criteria is that everybody is fighting for a place, whether you switch nationality now or whether you have 50 caps for Ghana, it does not matter. Every time, you have to prove yourself," he concluded.