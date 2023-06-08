58 minutes ago

The campaign "A robot for every child" is launched!

"Kosova Makers League Foundation Launches Campaign for Robotics Education in Public Schools"

The Kosova Makers League Foundation (KML) has launched the campaign "A robot for every child," aiming to provide free educational robots to public elementary schools in Kosovo, driving digitization and fostering critical thinking and teamwork skills in students.

Introduction:

The Kosova Makers League Foundation (KML) has embarked on an ambitious mission to revolutionize education in Kosovo by introducing robotics to public elementary schools.

With the launch of their campaign "A robot for every child," KML aims to equip at least 50% of schools in the country with educational robots, facilitating the digitization of classrooms and empowering children between the ages of 6 and 15 to explore the world of robotics.

Equipping Public Schools for the Future:

KML envisions a future where technology plays a vital role in fostering critical and creative thinking, teamwork, and communication among students.

By providing free educational robots to public elementary schools, the foundation aims to bridge the digital divide and prepare young minds for the challenges of the 21st century.

Achieving Digitization through Collaboration:

To date, KML has successfully supplied 25% of primary schools in Kosovo with free educational robots, integrating them into their educational competitions.

However, the foundation acknowledges that there is much more work to be done.

They are actively seeking donations to extend their reach to a minimum of 50% of public primary schools across the country.

Calling for Support:

KML invites individuals, organizations, and the wider society to join their noble cause and contribute to the "A robot for every child" campaign.

Whether through financial support or by sharing the campaign within their networks, every effort counts.

The foundation recognizes the significance of collective action in shaping the future of education in Kosovo.

Partnership with the American Embassy:

This year, the American Embassy in Kosovo has extended its support to the robotics competition organized by KML.

This partnership highlights the global recognition of the importance of robotics education and the potential it holds for empowering young learners.

Revolutionizing Education in Kosovo:

The "A robot for every child!" campaign signifies a significant step toward digitizing public elementary schools in Kosovo.

By embracing robotics and technology as educational tools, KML strives to create a dynamic learning environment that cultivates critical thinking, creativity, teamwork, and effective communication among students.

Preparing for the Future:

In an era of rapid technological advancements, it is crucial to equip the next generation with the necessary skills to thrive in a digital world.

The Kosova Makers League Foundation's campaign reflects their commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind in the digital age.

Conclusion:

Through their campaign "A robot for every child," the Kosova Makers League Foundation aims to provide free educational robots to at least 50% of public primary schools in Kosovo.

By promoting digitization and fostering critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration, KML is spearheading a transformative change in education.

With the support of individuals and organizations, this initiative has the potential to shape the future of education and empower children in Kosovo for generations to come.

https://youtu.be/pfFK72KYU4A