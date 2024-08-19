2 hours ago

Entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah has expressed her opinion that Rev. Fr. Peter Kusi Twumasi, Acting Rector of St. Stephen Rectorate in Bodomase, should not have apologised for singing King Paluta’s hit song ‘Aseda.’

She argued that the pastor's public apology was unnecessary because the song's lyrics do not contain anything ungodly, contrary to some people's claims.

Yaa Yeboah emphasised that those criticising the Catholic Priest on religious grounds are mistaken and should stop their unwarranted criticisms.

“If a pastor is preaching and recalls his tough moments from five years ago, deciding to sing a song like ‘Aseda’ to give thanks to God, what’s wrong with that? The lyrics of the song have nothing to do with secular music. If it was Nacee who sang the song, would we react this way? Does King Paluta worship the devil? If they are criticising him to protect the church’s religious sanctity, there is actually nothing wrong with the song.

"And there’s no need for him to apologise. I’m even sure the man didn’t write the apology letter himself; he just signed it,” she said during the United Showbiz programme aired on August 17, 2024, on UTV.

This statement follows Rev. Fr. Peter Kusi Twumasi's heartfelt apology after a viral video showed him singing the secular song 'Aseda' by King Paluta in church.

In the video, which gained significant attention on social media, the rector was seen singing the hit song, much to the congregation's delight, who joined him in singing and dancing.

In a letter addressed to Rev. Fr. Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, Representative of the National Liturgical Commission, on August 13, 2024, however, Fr. Twumasi expressed deep regret for his actions, acknowledging that he allowed secular influence into a sacred setting.

He apologised to the Bishop, the Diocese, the National Liturgical Commission, and the entire Catholic community for any offense or scandal caused, stating that his intention was never to disrespect the Church's traditions or faith.