4 hours ago

Vincent Sowah Odotei, a board member of Hearts of Oak, has expressed disappointment despite the club's recent 3-1 victory over Karela.

Odotei believes that the club should be achieving better results considering the serious investments made.

"We are disappointed. When you look at Hearts of Oak as a unit, we have everything in place to be the most successful club in the country. We have the infrastructure, I believe that everybody agrees that we had a very good preseason," Sowah Odotei stated.

He emphasized that Hearts of Oak has the infrastructure and resources to be the most successful club in the country.

"Our on-field results are disappointing compared to the investment that we’ve made, so honestly, we are not happy with where we are," he added.

Despite a promising preseason and the appointment of Ivorian coach Aboubakar Ouattara, Odotei acknowledged that the on-field results have not met expectations. He admitted that the current position of the club, ninth in the league table, is disappointing given the investments made.

Looking ahead, Hearts of Oak will face Legon Cities in Dawu on Saturday, April 20, aiming to improve their performance and climb up the league standings.