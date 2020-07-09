1 hour ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S Okraku says the days of insufficient balls for football Clubs in Ghana is now a thing of the past.

His statement follows the announcement of a sponsorship deal with kits manufacturer, Macron for the next three seasons.

The deal, valued at One Million Six Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢1.6m) is for the next three seasons.

Macron will be the official Match Ball partner for three of our products, i.e. Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and the National Division One League.

“This sponsorship will focus on the development of the sport as clubs will have enough footballs at their disposal for training.

“The story of insufficient footballs reported by clubs for an industry that charts its successes to the usage of these balls is indeed a sad story.

“Today, we have changed this story to one that clubs can now boasts of with this exciting and game-changing partnership between Macron Ghana and the Ghana Football Association,” Mr. Okraku stated.