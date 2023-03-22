1 hour ago

The Eurostadium was a defunct project in Belgium aimed at constructing a new stadium in the capital city of Brussels. Now there is sports betting online available with 1xBet, where Belgian football matches can also be wagered.

There were many reasons why Belgium was interested in building this venue, such as:



it would have served as one of the venues for the UEFA Euro 2020;



it was supposed to become the main stadium of the Belgian national team;



and also, it was going to be a brand new facility for important football matches in the country.

There are plenty of online sports betting options available with 1xBet, where punters can also wager on the UEFA Euro.

Plenty of challenges

The proposed stadium would have been located in Grimbergen. This is a municipality in the Brussels-Capital Region, and was expected to have a capacity of 62,000 spectators. However, the project was ultimately abandoned due to a number of factors, including funding and environmental concerns. At the 1xbet.ug/live/ website you can make wagers on football matches played on other enormous venues too.

One of the main challenges facing the Eurostadium project was funding. In 2015, the Belgian government had initially agreed to provide a loan of 1 billion euros to the project. However, it later withdrew the offer due to concerns over the financial viability of the stadium. Without government support, the project's private investors struggled to secure the necessary financing to move forward with construction. At 1xBet you can wager on all matches from the various Belgian football competitions too.

Environmental and location issues

Another major obstacle was environmental concerns related to the stadium's proposed location. The site was located near the protected wetlands of the Oude Vlaamse Laagvlakte. Environmental groups raised concerns about the potential impact of the venue's construction and operation on the area's flora and fauna. At the football online betting website 1xbet.ug/line/Football/ you can always wager on contests played at impressive venues too.

In addition, the stadium's location was also a factor in its failure to meet UEFA's requirements for hosting Euro 2020 matches. This was because the site was deemed to be too far from the city center and lacked sufficient public transportation links.

In the end, the project was officially abandoned in 2018. The planned matches that were supposed to be played in Brussels in the Euro 2020 were moved to other venues. On the 1xBet online football betting website you can wager on all matches from the UEFA Euro too.

Disclaimer:

1XBET is regulated by the Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board. Betting is addictive and can be psychologically harmful

25+