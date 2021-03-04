1 hour ago

The gravest injustice of the 2020 election is the exclusion of the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) from the parliamentary election. that is according to the 2020 NDC presidential candidate.

Mr John Dramani who was addressing the nation at his Cantonments Residence, after the Supreme Court gave its final verdict on the election petition said he accepts the decision, albeit he disagrees with the Apex Court.

Mr Mahama touched on happenings with the Electoral Commission before, during and after the 2020 election which he believes did not auger well for the democratic credentials of the country.

Touching on the disenfranchisement of the SALL constituents, the former president, who believes it was deliberate, intimated that it was the gravest injustice of the entire process.

"My brothers and sisters, we cannot forget the burning issue of the deliberate exclusion of the good people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) from the Parliamentary election of 2020. This constitutes perhaps, the gravest injustice of the 2020 elections. It can easily fit into the worst forms of electoral trickery ever witnessed in our nation’s history."

Mr Mahama opined that the disenfranchisement was part of a move to achieved a predetermined election outcome.

"Despite the shenanigans employed by the conspirators in this issue, it is abundantly clear that the rights of the people of SALL to vote, was intentionally violated as part of a move to ensure the predetermined election outcome of a particular Parliamentary constituency. This represents unparalleled abuse of power by both the government and its handmaiden, the Electoral Commission, to influence the outcome of the Parliamentary election in Hohoe."

The NDC flagbearer also bemoaned the seeming lack of interest by the necessary authorities to deal with the situation.

It is even more staggering that no one has stepped forward to take responsibility for this unjustifiable action nor indicated any clear remedy for the harm caused. We cannot as a people countenance this kind of gerrymandering and chicanery in our politics. We must with one accord, demand immediate resolution of the impasse in the SALL area and take urgent steps to afford the people their right to vote and be represented.