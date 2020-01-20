13 minutes ago

A former Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi has suggested that the current EC boss of the Electoral Commission (EC) is performing better than her predecessor, Charlotte Osei.

Speaking to Nana Yaw Kesse on the platform programme on Peace FM, he outlined reasons why he believes the current EC is better and why he thinks the Commission should be backed following its decision to compile a new voters' register.

He said the EC decision to compile a new voters' register is in the right direction amidst the controversies surrounding it.

"Because the EC wants to ensure a very peaceful and transparent election this December, it is right to have demanded new voters' register," he stated.

He noted that the STL contract with the EC has ended and they are the same institution who has control, influence and knowledge over the software the E uses so it will be appropriate to go in favour of the EC.



Peacefm