11 hours ago

Former President John Mahama has criticised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing him of misleading Ghanaians about his contributions to the country’s digitalisation efforts.

According to him, Dr Bawumia’s claim that the Ghana Card allows individuals to travel overseas was deceptive.

Speaking on the fifth day of his tour of the Ashanti Region, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer alleged that the Vice President was aware that his assertions were untrue.

Mr Mahama referenced the commissioning of the E-Gates at Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, December 3, where Dr Bawumia reportedly experienced a delay when attempting to use his passport on the machine.

The former President claimed that Dr Bawumia had wanted to reinforce his image as “Mr Digital” by showcasing the functionality of the E-Gates.

However, the reported malfunction raised questions about the credibility of the Vice President’s digitalisation agenda.

Mocking Dr Bawumia, Mr Mahama said, “The digital gate didn’t open for the digital man.”

He further added, “I will use his own words and say that ‘You can do all the propaganda with digitalisation you like, but if the fundamentals of your digitalisation are weak, the digital gate will expose you.’”

Background

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has inaugurated the state-of-the-art E-Gates at Terminal 3 of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s digitization agenda.

The innovative system, accessible via the Ghana Card, has been installed in the arrival section and aims to streamline the immigration process for travelers.

The E-Gates eliminate the need for traditional immigration checks upon arrival, providing a faster and more efficient entry process.

Highlighting the transformative potential of the system at the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Bawumia remarked: “Our E-Gates leverage cutting-edge technology such as Artificial Intelligence, Biometrics, and real-time data processing to create a frictionless and secure travel experience. With the ability to facilitate E-visas and a fully digital travel process, Ghana is now prepared for the future of border management.”

The Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, stressed the enhanced security benefits of the system.

“We have adapted the integration of modern solutions like electronic gates to ensure that undesirable elements do not infiltrate into the country. These gates are not just banners, but enablers that will enhance border control and security.”

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi, praised the operational efficiency brought by the E-Gates.

“This immigration innovation system will not only improve passenger clearance but also enable our immigration officers at these entry points to process travelers more efficiently and effectively for the benefit of national security.”

The E-Gates’ commissioning signifies a major step forward in Ghana’s drive to modernize border management and improve the overall travel experience. By integrating advanced technologies, Ghana continues to position itself as a leader in digitization and security innovation in Africa.