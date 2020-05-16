2 hours ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Godwin Attram says that its his dream to produce talents for the senior men's national team the Black Stars with his Attram De Visser Soccer Academy.

The Accra based academy founded by the former national U-17 captain and renowned Dutch talent spotter and personal adviser to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, Piet de Visser in 2010 is bent on giving a future to talent but less fortunate kids in Ghana and Africa.

Godwin Attram in an interview with Joy Fm on Saturday says that he hopes to see talents from his academy donning the Black Stars jersey in future.

“The dream of my academy is to produce players for the Black Stars in the future”, the former Liberty Professionals coach said.

The former Olympicd midfielder who sees the players as his invest outlined measures he has adopted to safe guard them from the coronavirus disease.

“I quarantine all my boys because they are my investment. I decided to let the U12 and U14 go home to their parents and let the bigger guys stay in the academy”, the former PSV attacker noted on the Sports Link program.