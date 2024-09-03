46 minutes ago

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has described the administration of the current Electoral Commission (EC) as dangerously incompetent.

According to him, the incompetence of the EC can undermine the country’s democracy and cause political instability.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, he said, “The current Electoral Commission, apart from the fact that some of them are political affiliates, have demonstrated dangerous incompetence.”

“Their incompetence can undermine the democracy of this country. Their incompetence can take away lives. I cannot rate them because it is beyond what I can rate.”

Mr Gbande questioned the value of trusting an institution known for its incompetence, suggesting that trust should be grounded in competence and adherence to rules.

In addition, he criticised the handling of security failures and administrative errors by the Commission.

“This is an Electoral Commission that sits at the headquarters, people enter its offices, steal devices and they said they are not aware. This is a Commission that sits down, its officer transferred information and they say they are not aware. They call that an honest mistake,” he said.

The EC recently completed a public exhibition of the provisional voters’ register, with the aim of correcting identified errors, such as name misspellings, change of sex, and missing names.

It also held a press conference to address issues that emerged out of the exhibition, including accusations buy the opposition National Democratic Congress that the register is not fit for purpose.