4 hours ago

Host of Angel 102.9FM’s Morning Show, Captain Smart has taken a swipe at Gospel Musician, Cecilia Marfo for snatching a microphone from Joyce Blessing on stage during a live TV show.

Cecilia Marfo at a thanksgiving service interrupted a ministration by Joyce Blessing, seized her microphone and then ordered the band to keep quiet.

The evangelist proceeded to tell the ‘Adam Nana’ hitmaker to forget about her divorce and return to her husband.

According to the self-acclaimed prophetess, Joyce Blessing’s decision to leave her husband does not please God.

Commenting on this, Captain Smart said that act was barbaric and ought to be condemned by all.

Watch his full submission below: