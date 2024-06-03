14 hours ago

New research uncovers how ancient Egyptians used a now-buried river, the Ahramat Branch, to build the pyramids, providing fresh insights into their construction techniques. Discover the secrets behind these ancient wonders.

The Egyptian pyramids have captivated the imagination of people for centuries. Among these monumental structures, the Great Pyramid of Giza stands as one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, with the Great Sphinx nearby as its eternal sentinel. Recent research, however, sheds new light on the longstanding mystery: how did the ancient Egyptians manage to construct these colossal structures with such precision and scale?The cluster of 31 pyramids scattered across Egypt's desert regions has always provoked awe and curiosity. The question of how these ancient architects managed to build such enormous monuments, using millions of carved stone blocks each weighing several tons, has baffled historians and scientists alike.For many years, archaeologists speculated that the ancient Egyptians used water to facilitate the transportation and placement of these massive stones. New research from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington provides compelling evidence supporting this theory, offering a fresh perspective on the construction methods of these ancient marvels.Researchers utilized satellite radar imagery in conjunction with geophysical data and deep earth cores to study the subsurface structure and sedimentology of the Nile Valley, where these pyramids are located. This innovative approach allowed scientists to trace the evolution of the landscape from its ancient past to the arid desert it is today.The research led to the discovery of an ancient, buried riverbed near the 31st pyramid, dubbed the Ahramat Branch—named after the Arabic word for pyramids. This waterway was once a significant branch of the Nile River, flowing robustly during the time the pyramids were constructed, approximately 3,700 to 4,700 years ago.The Ahramat Branch likely played a crucial role in the transportation of stone blocks. This ancient river provided a natural route for moving these heavy materials from quarries to construction sites, simplifying the formidable task of pyramid building. As Professor Eman Ghoneim, the lead researcher, notes, "No one was sure about the location, shape, size, or proximity of this mega-water to the actual location of the pyramids."The discovery of the Ahramat Branch is not an isolated find; other ancient Nile waterways have been unearthed by archaeologists, revealing the strategic placement of structures and the movement of ancient populations. These waterways were integral to the logistics of building and sustaining the grandeur of ancient Egypt.This groundbreaking discovery not only provides answers to long-standing questions about pyramid construction but also opens new avenues for archaeological exploration. Understanding the role of ancient waterways could lead to the discovery of additional structures that once lined these prehistoric rivers.As researchers continue to delve into the mysteries of Egypt's pyramids, each new finding adds a piece to the puzzle of this ancient civilization's engineering prowess. The combination of advanced technology and traditional archaeological methods promises to bring us closer to comprehending how these timeless wonders were built.