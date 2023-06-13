18 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil has emphasized that the entire Black Stars team is completely focused on their upcoming crucial match against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars have been diligently preparing at the Accra Sports Stadium for the past two days in anticipation of the game, which will take place at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo, Madagascar on June 18th as part of the fifth round of next year's AFCON qualifiers.

During a press conference after their second training session on Tuesday, Paintsil was asked whether the ups and downs at the club level would affect the team's performance against Madagascar. He confidently responded that there is no chance of that happening.

"With their mentality, they are really ready for it, and we always talk about it. Their full focus is on the game. The past is the past, and they are always focused on the game," he affirmed.

Paintsil expressed his belief that the team is genuinely prepared to give their all for the fans and the people of Ghana. The players have a strong determination to deliver a remarkable performance in the upcoming match.

Chris Hughton's team only needs a draw to secure their spot in the tournament, which will be held in Ivory Coast. Currently leading Group E with 8 points from two wins and two draws in their four group games, the Black Stars have shown consistency and promising form throughout the qualifiers.

Paintsil's comments highlight the team's unwavering focus and commitment to achieving success in the Madagascar showdown. The players are determined to leave behind any past distractions and give their best effort for the fans and the country.