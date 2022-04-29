58 minutes ago

Ever wondered what Eucalyptus is all about? I am sure a considerable number of Ghanaians might have seen it, chewed it, gargled it or experienced its unique benefits in one way or the other. Well, the benefits of the eucalyptus herb are enormous to the skin, to our health and even in maintaining good oral health care.

Now, let’s take a keen look at what the herb does in totality and how it’s one of the best ingredients to look out for in a toothpaste.

Eucalyptus trees are commonly known as Gum trees, 30 feet tall, fast growing evergreen tree with some of about 100 feet tall.

The history of eucalyptus dates to ancient history in the year 1642, when Abel Janszoon Tasman explored Tasmania, an island off Australia and discovered this amazing tree.

After its discovery, the use and cultivation of the tree grew, for which many used the wood as timber since its strong and flexible. It is also believed that eucalyptus is a strong push back against the deadliest malaria.

In the 18th and 19th centuries in Australia, eucalyptus is also used as an antiseptic and for wound healing.

Now, let’s explore some of its new discoveries and how best it is utilized in the world we find ourselves in today looking at eucalyptus leaves, eucalyptus oil and eucalyptol.

Eucalyptus leaves

A pretty leaf at a first glance it is, smells wonderful, can be used as an aromatherapy, helps in relaxation, it repels bugs and others. The dried leaves are usually grounded up to make a healthy eucalyptus tea.

Most importantly eucalyptus leaves help to keep your teeth healthy. It contains high amounts of ethanol and macrocarpal C ⁠— a type of polyphenol.

These compounds are associated with lower levels of bacteria that can cause cavities and gum disease.

A study in 97 people found that those who chewed gum with eucalyptus leaf extract 5 times per day for at least 5 minutes had a significant decrease in plaque buildup, gum bleeding, and gum inflammation, while the other controlled group experienced no improvements.

Eucalyptus oil

Eucalyptus oil is extracted from the leaves of the eucalyptus globulus, a specific specie of the eucalyptus tree.

The oil is medicinal and used in variety of ways; it can be inhaled to relieve coughing and for easy breathing, helps to control blood sugar, eases joint pain, used for cleaning and as a disinfectant and bug repellent as well.

Eucalyptus oil is best used for dental care. It helps in fighting plaque, bad breath, or cavity problems and most predominantly found in mouthwash and toothpastes.

A team of experienced dentists found out that the eucalyptus oil is effective in fighting cavities, dental plaque, gingivitis as well as preventing other oral infections. Eucalyptus oil fights germicidal properties in the mouth and also keeps your breath pleasant.

Eucalyptol

Eucalyptol found in eucalyptus is used as an ingredient in products like mouthwash and lotion.

Now, I believe we have a better view of why various products on the market add a touch of eucalyptus herb as an ingredient in their products.

In this same line, Closeup Complete Fresh Protection has been formulated to give our consumers a herbal touch with eucalyptus mint as a core ingredient. We have realized that our discerning consumers are increasingly seeking after and purchasing products made or infused with herbal or natural ingredients. Further, eucalyptus mint, as I have outlined, has proven to do wonders when it comes to dentistry and oral health care.

However, what our consumers will realize is that Closeup Complete Fresh Protection is not only a herbal product but it offers holistic complete freshness by offering benefits such as deep cleaning, fresh breath, cavity protection, strong teeth, and fighting germs.

At Unilever, our sole aim is to always offer customers the best of our brands. We achieve this objective by providing them with the kind of products they look forward to while focusing on our vision of expanding our portfolio through innovation every so often. I can say we have honoured this promise with this new product.

For dental care, always seek out for toothpastes with a touch of eucalyptus herb like the Closeup Complete Fresh protection variant uniquely formulated to help you in deep cleaning, to offer fresh breath, protecting against cavities, helping to maintain strong teeth, and helping to fights germs.

The writer is the Oral Care Category Manager at Unilever Ghana Limited