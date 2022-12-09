2 hours ago

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Masaud Didi Dramani says that the experience gained by the Black Stars team and the technical setup is a foundation for future success.

Ghana failed to progress past the group stage after suffering two defeats against Portugal and Uruguay and picking one win against South Korea in group H. But the three points was not enough to take Ghana to the next round of the competition.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic, the former Kotoko coach believes that the experience garnered will ensure to the benefit of the squad enormously going forward.

"The headline is the experience gained as a unit - the players, technical staff and the management - and this should be the foundation for the future to be successful," Dramani told Daily Graphic in an interview.

"I will say the 2022 World Cup has been a platform for learning in the process of creating success and building a strong winning team,”

"The technical leadership was very well structured with clear directions from the two games against Nigeria in the playoff till date," he stated.

According to the coach, Ghana has a young squad that is full of potential and we must believe that they will blossom into world-beaters someday.

"It is important for us to keep the trust in believing in the process with a strong alignment of the whole project.”

"Getting everyone on board these processes is very key to think and practise established structures of the team," he added.