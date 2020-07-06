2 hours ago

Former Ghanaian International defender Samuel Johnson affectionately called 'Foyoo' has blamed the slump in the fortunes of the Black Stars on the fierce scrutiny of bonuses of the players.

According to Sam Johnson, the focus has mostly been on the money while the goodwill and support the team used to enjoy in the past has disappeared into thin air.

In an interview with Kumasi based Akoma Fm, the former Black Stars player attributed the dwindling fortunes of the Black Stars to the nation's criticism of the match bonuses of the players.

"I think our focus on the bonuses of the stars brought the team down. They didn't have the support they used to enjoy during the World Cup."

"If you look at the injury situation of Akaminko while playing for Ghana, it tells you how dangerous the profession is." We were too focused on their bonuses and that made them lose the goodwill of the people".

Ghana has failed to rediscover the form during the golden years of 2006 - 2010 where the Stars managed a quarter final berth in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and a knock out qualification in 2006.