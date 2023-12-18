5 hours ago

Ghanaian football sensation and West Ham star, Mohammed Kudus, recently revealed a heartwarming gesture by relocating his mother from the Nima community to a new and more comfortable home.

In an expression of deep gratitude and appreciation for his mother's unwavering support throughout his early career, Kudus shared the significant step he took to ensure her well-being by purchasing a new house.

During an interview, when asked about his proudest achievement, Kudus highlighted the importance of providing a stable and comfortable home for his mother.

He stated, “I think moving her out of Nima, getting her her own house, I think that’s the biggest achievement she is pretty much proud of.”

Upon arriving in Denmark, where he began his professional career, Kudus made it a priority to secure a house for his mother.

He believes that having a stable home without monthly rent is a fundamental aspect of a comfortable life, and he wanted to ensure that for his mother.

“That was the first thing I did when I got to Denmark was to get my mum a house so that they can become comfortable.

I believe that’s the basic need in living, wake up with no monthly rent and stuff,” Kudus further emphasized.

Mohammed Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax in the summer, has quickly become a standout performer for the Premier League club.

Beyond his accomplishments on the field, his gesture reflects a deep sense of gratitude and a commitment to ensuring the well-being and comfort of his family, particularly his mother.