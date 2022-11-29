2 hours ago

Ghana's talisman Kudus Mohammed says that the team has now switched its sights on Uruguay after defeating South Korea on Monday.

The Black Stars of Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 in their second World Cup game in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar held at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Speaking in his post-match interview, the youngster credited all his Black Stars teammates for the win.

According to him, the squad is now turning its attention to the game against Uruguay.

“We got the three points today so the focus is on Uruguay. We go with the same mentality and the same attitude and I know everyone is up for it,” Mohammed Kudus said.

Ghana scored the first goal in the 24th minute of the first half as Jordan Ayew's right-footed free kick was headed toward the goal, and Kim Min-Jae tried to kick the ball with his head, but it was not completely cleared.

In the end, the confusion continued, and Mohammad Salisu slotted home with his left foot, after the ball brushed off Andre Ayew.

Mohamed Kudus scored Ghana's second goal as he deftly touched home the second goal with the back of his head from a Jordan Ayew cross from the left flank to make it 2-0 as Korea faced a crisis of desperation.

At the start of the second half, coach Bento put in Na Sang-ho to try to turn the atmosphere around. However, Ghana's defense stood still but ultimately conceded twice in two minutes to two identical goals from Cho-Gue Sung.

Two stunning headers in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his domestic league, leveled the game after 61 minutes.

But the impressive Kudus, who had deftly headed in Jordan Ayew's cross in the first half, added a final twist when he thumped in a third for Ghana to break South Korea's hearts.

Chances continued to fall South Korea's way as they searched for another equalizer but, despite 10 minutes of added time, Ghana held on.

Ghana will play familiar foes Uruguay on Friday and need to avoid defeat to progress to the next stage with a potential clash with Brazil lying in wait.

