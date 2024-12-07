2 hours ago

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Ghana’s Minister for Communications and Digitisation, has addressed recent allegations regarding the distribution of food at polling stations during the ongoing elections.

She clarified that the food was meant solely for party agents, not voters, as some had mistakenly believed.

In a statement released to the media, Owusu explained that the food was provided to party agents to ensure they remained energized throughout the long voting hours.

“This is a common practice across many elections to support party agents who are working tirelessly to observe the electoral process,” she said.

Owusu’s remarks came after concerns were raised on social media, with some claiming that food was being distributed to voters, which could potentially influence their decisions at the polls.

She emphasized that no such practice was intended or allowed, reassuring the public that the food distribution was strictly for party agents, in line with electoral regulations.

“The focus should be on ensuring that our elections remain free, fair, and credible,” Owusu added. “Any attempts to manipulate the process through such means will not be tolerated.”

The Minister’s clarification comes at a time when the elections are under close scrutiny, with many emphasizing the need for transparency and fairness throughout the voting process.

Her statement was met with support from both political observers and the general public, who called for vigilance to ensure the integrity of the election.