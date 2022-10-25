15 minutes ago

Technical director of the senior national team the Black Stars, Chris Hughton says that there is high level of expectation from the Ghana Football Association and the nation ahead of the World Cup.

Ghana will be making its fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the GFA and the football-mad Ghanaian population are expectant.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Hughton admitted that Ghana is in a very difficult Group with Portugal, Korea and Uruguay but is confident they can qualify.

‘We are where we are, the lowest-seeded team in a group of four — and it’s a tough group. In my conversations with people, I encourage them not to get too carried away, but this is the World Cup.

They [the federation] will be expecting us to do well. So will the country. It’s a cup competition and we have to be confident.’

Ghana at their maiden World Cup appearance qualified from their group in 2006 before losing to Brazil at the round of 16 and in 2010 reached the quarter-finals and crushed out at the group stage in 2014.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.