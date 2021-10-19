2 hours ago

Legendary former Ghanaian player Rev. Osei Kofi has accused the Ghana Football Association of inciting players of the Black Stars to disrespect black coaches of the national team.

He says that the Ghana Football Association is complicit with the constant disregard for black coaches by players of the Black Stars.

Former Ghana captain and coach C.K Akonnor was sacked last month after a string of poor performance by the Black Stars in the opening two matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

According to reports, the former coach lost the dressing room as he was unable to control the players at some point leading to poor results.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Angel FM, the former Ghana player says Akonnor deserves credit for the Black Stars' last two wins.

“Black Stars current win should not be credited to Milo because it was CK Akunnor's hard work, Thomas Tuchel credited Lampard when he won the champions league with Chelsea. The FA are the same people advising players to disrespect the Black Coaches.” he added.