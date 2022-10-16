1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak Chairman, Harry Zakkour has showered plaudits on the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association(GFA) for doing well.

Zakkour has urged the entire football fraternity to lend a hand of support to the current regime to help the game develop.

"Things will be okay we shouldn't worry, we should only work hard," he said as reported by Citi Sports.

"I dont think the GFA is doing bad but we should all help to build Ghana football, he added.

Kurt Okraku was voted as the GFA President in a hotly contested election in October 2019 and has since taken over, done his bit.

He helped Ghana secure a fourth FIFA World Cup berth after in Qatar after failing to qualify for the last World Cup in Russia in 2018.

The Kurt-led administration has also helped secure sponsorships for the Ghana Premier League, Women's Premier League and the National Division One League after a long while without sponsorship.

Other innovative initiatives have also been introduced including the referees catch them young programme and talent spotting programmes among others.

There will be a GFA Presidential election in 2023.

Zakkour led Hearts of Oak to the holy grail in 2000 and also presided over the six consecutive league title triumphs.