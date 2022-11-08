2 hours ago

Former Ghana coach C.K Akonnor has revealed his disappointment of not being afforded the chance to go to the 2021 AFCON which he qualified the Black Stars.

48-year-old C.K Akonnor was made a substantive coach of the team he once captained after first being appointed as an assistant coach to Kwesi Appiah.

After Appiah was sacked after the AFCON 2019 tournament in Egypt he was appointed in January 2020 but took charge of only ten matches mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Black Stars coach, Akonnor was in charge of ten matches winning four, losing four, and drawing two before he was sacked in September 2021 four months before the 2021 AFCON tournament after a 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match in Johannesburg.

Akonnor was hurt by the brutal way he was sacked and says that there was some foul play as someone shut down his AFCON dream.

"[Being the head coach at the 2021 Afcon] was a dream but one way or the other, somebody shut it down, who that person is, I don’t know," Akonnor told Joy Sports’ Prime Take.

"I wouldn’t say so [I would have done better than what Rajevac did], but I had a plan and if that plan had worked, maybe we would have done better than we did.

"At least, the FA should have allowed me to go to the Afcon and come back because my contract was even running out. I was hurt but I am better now."

He guided the Black Stars to qualify for the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon and was present at the draw but was sacked before the tournament.

Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was his replacement but was sacked after the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon after a string of poor results.