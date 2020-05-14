1 hour ago

Dr. Lawrence writes:

I know the media will never discuss this so I will talk about it. The President announced on May 10, that the lockdown of hotels, drinking bars, night clubs, restaurants remain in effect until May 31. Three days later, on May 13, the Ghana Tourism Authority announced that the lockdown of hotels, drinking bars, night clubs and restaurants are now open. Ten hours after the Tourism Authority’s announcement, the Ministry of Tourism also announced the reversal of the Authority’s announcement.

Once the joke and the foolishness of this Nana Addo’s administration are exposed, the media will prefer to discuss the suspension of Allotey Jacobs by the NDC. That is the level Nana Addo, has reduced governance of Ghana to. This same people tell you that they will build 88 district and 6 regional hospitals within one year and you believe them?

I don’t know how you see this Nana Addo’s government but if Rawlings, Kuffour, Atta-Mills and John Mahama had ruled Ghana this way, I am sure Ghanaians will be drinking water from the gutters and they will have people telling them to accept them as normal. In fact, you will have people “shitting” on the street and that will be considered the new norm.

Which government will ask for the people’s mandate with what went on yesterday? The President announced the extension of a lockdown, 3 days later, an Authority announced the opening of the lockdown and 10 hours later, the Ministry announced the reversal of the Authority’s announcement.

Trust me, no body will be punished for this total mess. It clearly shows that the President has no charge of the country; it shows a confused government; it shows a government that has failed; it shows a government without direction; it shows an incompetent government; it shows a government that has lost it, and above all of these, it shows a very useless government.

I have said it and I will say it again. Now that Ghanaians have known the difference between Nana Addo and John Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo can appoint all the NPP gurus to the Supreme Court because he has another election petition on his mind, but the difference between the NDC and the NPP in this December election would be so wide that, the results cannot be challenged in court.

Dr. Lawrence is the Founder of the Diaspora Progressive Movement based in USA.