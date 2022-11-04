2 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Kudus Mohammed is delighted that he will be making his first-ever World Cup appearance in Qatar.

Ghana will be playing at its fourth FIFA World Cup after playing in 2006, 2010 and 2014 but the 22-year-old midfielder will be making his maiden appearance in about a fortnight's time in the gulf region.

He says that Ghana is not going there to be among the numbers despite being underdogs as they want to leave an indelible imprint in Qatar with their performance.

“It feels really good to be honest [going to my first world cup] but it will be better with better performances and leaving a mark over there [in Qatar]. The goal is not just to play at the World Cup. The goal is to leave a mark as a nation and we really want to do well,” Kudus Mohammed told TV3

The Ajax midfielder wants to progress from the group which has Portugal, Uruguay and Korea and then take it from there.

“My personal goal comes with the team and it’s because if the team doesn’t go far then the personal goals don’t come in. Like I said before, the main goal is to help the team get out of the group. The further we go, the more they see the individuals.”

“I think it’s one step at a time. Right now the main focus is to get out of the group and the next challenge comes,” he added.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.