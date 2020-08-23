2 hours ago

Obuasi Ashantigold have parted ways with five members of their playing squad ahead of the upcoming football season.

The Ghana Football Association have officially opened the transfer window for the registration of players for the 2020/2021 season which is expected to start in October.

They are Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Benedict Wobenu, Musah Mohammed, Akwasi Nti and Stephen Owusu Banahene.

Speaking in an interview with Ashh FM, assistant coach Thomass Duah says most of the players had valid contracts with the miners but were not prepared to go on loan so it was terminated.

"Majority of the Ashgold players have contract and we wanted to send some them on loan but they didn't understand"

"We are now looking for a club for them but they decided they doesn't want to be transferred on loan"

According to Thomas Duah sending players out is the prerogative of the head coach as he knows the players he wants to work with.

"The head coach knows and want the best players he would want to work with."

"As assistant manager I don't really know the players who have been put on transfer"

"If the head coach decides that he doesn't want a player I don't have a say" he added.