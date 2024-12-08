2 hours ago

Humanoid robots like NEO, powered by artificial intelligence, are poised to transform housework and daily chores. Discover the innovations driving this technological breakthrough.

Household chores may soon become a thing of the past, thanks to cutting-edge humanoid robots designed to assist with daily tasks. From making coffee to folding laundry, these autonomous machines, equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, promise to revolutionize domestic life. Leading the race to bring this futuristic vision to reality is 1X, a Norway- and Silicon Valley-based company, whose humanoid robot, NEO, is already creating waves.

NEO: A Glimpse into the Future of Housework

1X recently showcased its humanoid robot, NEO, at its Oslo branch. The robot, dressed in a sleek jumpsuit, is designed to handle various household chores and offer companionship, according to 1X's CEO and founder, Bernt Bornich.

“This is the simplest version of our NEO robot. In the long run, this one will do all the housework—washing clothes, cleaning, tidying—making it a huge relief for households," said Bornich. “In addition, it will be a great companion, capable of meaningful conversations, teaching, and even providing entertainment.”

The AI Behind NEO

NEO is powered entirely by artificial intelligence, which enables it to perform complex tasks and interact naturally with humans.

“All you see in NEO is artificial intelligence,” Bornich explained. “From how it controls its body, walks, and uses objects to how it interacts with people and interprets body language—everything is AI-driven. What’s even more impressive is that NEO will continue to learn from its interactions with humans.”

The robot is also designed for remote control, allowing users to command it from anywhere. “We’ve integrated remote functionality, enabling users to interact with and guide the robot even over long distances,” Bornich added.

Building on Experience

A Competitive Landscape

Bornich shared his personal experience with an earlier robot model, EVE, which inspired NEO’s development. “I lived with EVE as part of my family, and it was incredibly helpful for daily chores like conversations and organizing the living room. With NEO, we’ve combined those learnings with advanced AI, and I’m excited to see the results.”The humanoid robotics market is heating up, with major players like Tesla’s Optimus project entering the field. Elon Musk predicts that by 2040, there could be 10 billion humanoid robots available, priced between $20,000 and $25,000. Other startups, such as Beijing-based Era and AI-driven firms like Vicarious and Covariant, are also making strides in this space.

At the recent International Conference on Humanoid Robotics in Nancy, France, over 30 companies and research institutions showcased their innovations, underscoring the rapid growth of the industry.

The Road Ahead

NEO is set to hit the market in 2025, with pricing expected to rival the cost of an average new car. While 1X has not disclosed specific figures, the company anticipates strong demand for its AI-powered companion.

As artificial intelligence and engineering continue to converge, humanoid robots like NEO are poised to become integral to modern households, transforming the way we live and work. The age of robotic housekeepers is no longer a distant dream—it’s fast approaching reality.

With advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics, humanoid robots like NEO are set to redefine domestic life. From simplifying chores to providing companionship, these machines hold immense potential. As companies race to dominate this emerging market, the future of household robotics promises to be both exciting and transformative.