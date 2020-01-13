3 hours ago

Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyeman Badu spoke for the first time On Sunday following his return to active football.

The central midfielder spent almost 4 months outside the pitch battling an illness that nearly ruined his playing career.

However, the 29-year old has successfully recovered and has now been involved in two successive games for Hellas Verona albeit coming from the bench.

Speaking at the mixed zone after their 2-1 win against Genoa over the weekend, Badu minced no words in stating how he felt while on the sick bed as well as his relationship with Verona Patron Setti.

"Setti is a friend with me. The illness was tough", The Ghanaian said in a rather snappy response to the media.