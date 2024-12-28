53 minutes ago

Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the immediate past President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), has criticized the growing intolerance in Ghana's political landscape.

He expressed concern that opposing views are often treated as threats, with people being personally attacked for voicing differing opinions.

Boafo's remarks followed his calls for a thorough review of the Free SHS Policy, emphasizing that constructive criticism should be allowed.

He also pointed out that despite the implementation of Free SHS by the NPP, the party's electoral fortunes have declined, suggesting that stifling public discourse could be detrimental.

Boafo reaffirmed his position on the policy and called for more investment in the basic education sector, noting that Ghana spends more on secondary education than any other country does on basic education.