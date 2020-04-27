2 hours ago

Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Henry Asante Twum has expressed disagreement with comments made by former Executive Committee member Wilfred Osei Palmer that “nothing has changed” ever since the Kurt Okraku led administration took charge.

Palmer, a renowned football administrator and Bank-roller of Tema Youth Football Club gave his verdict on the new leadership of the football association in an interview with Asempa FM last week.

The former GFA ex-co member made a blunt statement that the GFA leadership has done little or nothing to transform the fortunes of Football in the country.

However Henry Asante Twum, in response to comments made by Palmer, described them as unfortunate and unfair.

Speaking to Asempa FM, he said “whatever he(Palmer) said were his opinions but some of the issues he raised were not factual”

“If you say someone who assumed office in the last 6 months has done nothing, then I think its below the belt”

Henry Asante further gave his reasons for calling Palmer’s comments as ill-informed.

“Football is broad, did he touch on administration, did he touch on marketing, did he touch on communication, did he touch on infrastructure, did he touch on support for clubs”, Asante Twum quizzed.

“If you analyse the issues as per the individual facets of the industry and address them accordingly, then we can make proper and scientific analysis”

“If he says nothing has changed, what specifically was he talking about, and that is where my worry is”, he remarked.

Henry Asante believes discerning and objective minded persons will realise that the GFA has put in a lot of work to improve Ghana football.