1 hour ago

Board member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Kwadwo Boateng Genfi says the task handed them is a herculean one but they will surmount it.

He says the Kotoko job is a very difficult one but it is very doable and admits it is a privilege to be given the honour to serve Kotoko by His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

According to the board chairman of EXIM Bank Ghana their immediate priority is to win the domestic league and also do well in African inter club competitions.

The self professed Asante Kotoko fan says he has always supported the club and was a footballer himself with his playing style akin to the late Opoku Afriyie.

“Football is about quality players and we will look around the country and beyond and get the best players for Kotoko” he told Kessben FM.

“Our immediate target will be winning the league and then proceed to do well in Africa”.

“I was born into Kotoko and have been a supporter since. I was a footballer myself. My playing style was like Opoku Afriyie of blessed memory”.

“The task is a difficult one but it is doable” he noted.

The board member however acknowledged the relevance of the club's supporters and asked for their unflinching support.

“The supporters are very important and we will urge them to continue to support the team” he mentioned.

The nine member board of directors is chaired by oil magnate Dr Kwame Kyei and assisted by Jude Arthur who is making his second coming as a board member of the club with his first in 2013.

Other include perennial board member Alhaji Lamine who is making his third appearance on Asante Kotoko board.

Joseph Yaw Adu, Laryea Kwamina Mensah, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi and Evelyn Nsiah Asare make the nine member Asante Kotoko board.