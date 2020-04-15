1 hour ago

Ghanaian highlife musician, Dada Hafco has shared what he went through after he was mandatorily quarantined for about 14 days.

Sharing his story with Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut Show’, Dada Hafco revealed he went through a lot during the period.

The ‘Yebewu Nti’ composer said he harboured a lot of fears when he suffered a stomach ache. This made him recall a runny nose he suffered when he was in the United Kingdom and thought that might be a sign or symptom of Coronavirus.

He said it took about 48-hours before their samples were taken for the coronavirus test when they were picked from the Airport. After taking the samples, the musician stated it took another 2 days before the results were made known to them.

It occurred to him like he was in between life and death when a lady she helped at the Airport tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to him, he started thinking about what to do if his result turns out to be positive. Eating more fruits and healthy foods were what came into his mind.

After going through all the tests, Dada Hafco became relieved when his result showed negative for the deadly disease which is causing havoc in the world.

