27 minutes ago

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has admitted the last few days have been a challenging period for him and members of the leadership.

The NDC leadership in Parliament has not had it easy in the past few days following the approval of the Nana Akufo-Addo ministerial nominees.

The heat from party members, supporters and even other sections of the public started with the approval of Mavis Hawa Koomson, as the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, the Agric Minister, Dr Afriyie Akoto and the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The backlash from the Communications Officer against the persons of the Minority Leader, his Whip and even the Speaker of Parliament, worsened the situation, as it deepened the cracks within the party and further increased the seeming hostility towards the NDC parliamentary leaders.

However, the last straw was the approval of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, following which MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah resigned from the Appointments Committee.

Reacting to the happenings, Mr Iddrisu, who was speaking at a thanksgiving event held in honour of Speaker, Alban Bagbin in the Waala Traditional Area of the Upper West Region, admitted the period has been difficult for them and urged stakeholders to exercise restraint.

"The last few days have not been easy for me personally, neither has it been for Mr Speaker to the extent that some have had to question even our reputation and integrity even as we walk forward. But let them be reminded that I am only successful as a minority leader to the extent that I can work and influence minimum cooperation from the majority not standing alone."