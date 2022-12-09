1 hour ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says that there is no animosity between Luis Suarez and himself after the incidents of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana faced South American side Uruguay in the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals clash with a place in the semi-final in the offing.

In the match, towards the end of extra time in the 120th minute, with the scoreline stuck at 1-1, Luis Suarez was sent off for a goalline handball clearance, leading to a spot-kick for Ghana.

The handball prevented Dominic Adiyiah from scoring the winner for the African nation. In came Gyan, his country's talisman to take the penalty.

The former Sunderland man's penalty went straight toward the crossbar, out of Fernando Muslera's reach. Having missed the penalty, Gyan did convert his spot-kick in the shootout, but the South American side edged past 4-2 on penalties.

Speaking to Talk sports UK, Ghana's all-time scorer says he would have done the same if he was in Suarez's shoes so holds no grudges against the former Liverpool striker.

“He was at Liverpool at the time. I don’t think he spoke English at the time. I never spoke to him when we [Sunderland] played Liverpool and they won 4-2."

“We just did a handshake. People thought I was going to ignore him, but we had a handshake and that’s it. That’s the only time, but I haven’t spoken to him.”